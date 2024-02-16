Launch of PTV newsletter, a major milestone : Secretary Information

Federal Secretary Information and Broadcasting Shaheera Shahid on Friday said Pakistan Television (PTV) had achieved a major milestone by launching its newsletter, aimed at inculcating reading and writing habits among the youth

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Feb, 2024) Federal Secretary Information and Broadcasting Shaheera Shahid on Friday said Pakistan Television (PTV) had achieved a major milestone by launching its newsletter, aimed at inculcating reading and writing habits among the youth.

Addressing the launching ceremony, the Secretary congratulated the ptv management and team on the major achievement. “PTV team has worked hard in preparing the newsletter, titled PTV Times," she added.

On the occasion, PTV Managing Director Mubashar Touqeer said the newsletter was a reflection of the strong bond between PTV and its viewers, who would get valuable information through the newsletter.

He congratulated the PTV management and staff who worked hard to produce the newsletter.