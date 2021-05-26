UrduPoint.com
Launch Of Universal Health Coverage In Layyah As Historic Step: Chief Minister

Sumaira FH 2 minutes ago Wed 26th May 2021 | 07:08 PM

Launch of universal health coverage in Layyah as historic step: Chief Minister

Punjab Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar has said a historic step has been taken to facilitate people as the universal health coverage programme has been launched in Layyah

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th May, 2021 ) :Punjab Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar has said a historic step has been taken to facilitate people as the universal health coverage programme has been launched in Layyah.

During a meeting with the parliamentarians as Circuit House Layyah, the chief minister said, fruits of development were reaching remote city like Layyah and a development package valuing billions of rupees had been chalked out for the city.

He said every citizen of the province would be provided with universal health coverage facility by December. The CM regretted that public deprivations were intensified due to neglecting Layyah in the past and people were befooled with empty slogans. The present government would continue to spend resources for the development of neglected areas, he continued.

The CM also assured to early resolve the constituency related problems, adding that genuine issues will be resolved at any cost and no one will be allowed to create any hurdle in this regard.

Those who met CM include MNAs Abdul Majeed Khan Niazi, Malik Niaz Ahmed Jhakkar, Provincial Minister Dr Akhtar Malik, SACM Dr Firdous Ashiq Awan, MPAs Malik Ahmad Ali Aulakh, Muhammad Tahir Randhawa, Sardar Shahab-ud-din, Syed Rafaqat Ali and others. They welcomed the launch of the universal health coverage programme for Layyah adding that it will provide free, quality treatment facilities to the common man.

The chief secretary, IG Police, commissioner DG Khan, ACS (South Punjab), Additional IG (South Punjab) were also present.

