Launched LG ambassador Safeer-e-Baldiyat Program to bring new revolutions to merged tribal areas: Bangash

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Jan, 2020 ):Establishment of local governance system in merged areas is one of the key initiative of the Government of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa amid the mainstreaming of the erstwhile FATA after the merged, Minister for local govt Kamran Bangash told APP in a exclusive talk soon after launching of Local Govt Ambassador Safeer-e-Baldiyar Program here at local hotel on Thursday.

Kamran Bangash, recently being given the portfolio of Local Govt Minister, said that much headway has already been covered in this regard. The sub-divisions of the merged areas are declared as the Tehsil Municipal Administration (TMAs) and establishment of TMAs in these sub-divisions has already been notified, he added. Recruitment of administrative staff for these TMAs is in its latest stages, he remarked.

He said, Government of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa has already developed plans and has allocated sufficient funds for equipping the TMAs with basic equipment and tools for provision of municipal services to the people of merged areas. The local governments will soon be established in the merged areas through elections, he said.

Informed, aware, and motivated citizens of the merged areas will welcome the merger and establishment of the local governance system and will therefore improve their chances of actively participating in the election process for establishment of local governments, he informed.

Local Government Department, he said, is therefore launching a Civic Education Program in merged areas to strengthen the democratic process and integration through public participation in local governments in these areas.

The campaign is aimed to raise awareness among citizens of merged areas regarding key developments as part of the merger process; to Improve knowledge and information flow about the local government system and its benefits to people; to increase citizen's participation in local government electoral processes; and promote responsible citizenship among the residents of MAs in terms of their roles and responsibilities in the local governance, he elaborated.

The approach for this voters' education campaign is anchored on a face-to-face dialogue model with communities at large and youth in particular, the Minister added.

Without involving intermediaries, the approach envisages a dialogue-direct model through the social capital of young, educated "Ambassadors of Local Governments" who are the flag runner and a cohort of local educated youth of colleges and universities will be engaged in their respective tribal tehsil/districts to conduct local government education activities in the field in five or six Village Council and Neighbourhood Councils (VCNCs) each across all the MAs, the Minister Local govt Kamran Bangash further added.

He said around 120 Local govt ambassador including 30 female, these youth have been equipped with skills to deliver campaign through capacity building initiatives with a focus on peer reviews and learning. The LG Ambassadors will conduct four types of community sessions i.e. sessions in educational institutes with students and with teachers, sessions in households with women and sessions in Jirga Halls with Males.

He disclosed that 120 LG Ambassadors (89 male and 31 female) are being deployed in all 702 VCNCs of the merged areas in pairs and will conduct community sessions targeting around 72,000 individuals out of which 25% will be female, adding, "The total number of community sessions being conducted is 3600." About the new responsibilities as LG Minister, Kamran Bangash, a local residence of Peshawar, said that he bitterly known to the problems related to the citizen of Peshawar and want to bring Peshawar back into the rank of international cities.

Earlier, KP LG Minister Kamran Bangash, Minister for Health, who was the former LG Minister, Sharam Khan Tarakay formally launched the LG ambassador Safeer-e-Baldiyat Program.