Launching ceremony of 48 tons tug built for Pak Navy held at Karachi

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Oct, 2022 ) :Deputy Chief of the Naval Staff (Projects) Vice Admiral Imran Ahmad on Thursday graced the launching Ceremony of 48 Ton Bollard Pull Tug as chief guest which was built for Pakistan Navy at Karachi Shipyard and Engineering Works (KS&EW).

While addressing the ceremony, the Chief Guest highlighted that it is a matter of pride to witness the launching of Tug at Karachi Shipyard, built in collaboration with M/s TOR Group Turkiye.

Chief Guest appreciated the performance of KS&EW and reiterated that indigenization is at the forefront of the Pakistan Navy developmental plan.

He also thanked the Ministry of Defence Production for its continued support for KS&EW.

The tug has state-of-the-art automated integrated machinery and a robust propulsion system. Other onboard facilities include Seamanship, safety, and navigational systems.

The ceremony was attended by naval officers and representatives of KS&EW.