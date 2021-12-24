UrduPoint.com

Launching Ceremony Of 4th Type 054 A/P Frigate Held At China

Muhammad Irfan 6 minutes ago Fri 24th December 2021 | 09:15 PM

Launching ceremony of 4th Type 054 A/P Frigate held at China

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Dec, 2021 ) :The Launching ceremony of 4th ship of Type-054 A/P Class Frigate constructed for Pakistan Navy was held at Hudong Zhonghua (HZ) Shipyard, Shanghai, China on Friday.

Out of four state of the art frigates, the first Type-054 A/P ship namely PNS TUGHRIL has been commissioned and reached Pakistan, said a Pakistan Navy media release here received.

The Type-054 A/P Frigates would be one of the most technologically advanced surface platforms of Pakistan Navy Fleet, fitted with latest surface, subsurface, anti-air weapon systems, Combat Management System and Sensors.

The induction of these ships will enhance Pakistan Navy Fleet's war fighting capabilities, contribute in maintaining peace, stability and power equilibrium in the Indian Ocean Region.

While addressing at the Launching ceremony, Chief Naval Overseer Commodore Rashid Mehmood Sheikh lauded the support by PLA (Navy), China Shipbuilding Trading Company (CSTC) and HZ Shipyard for timely completion of this important milestone project despite COVID-19 pandemic.

The ceremony was attended by senior officials of PLA (Navy), CSTC and HZ Shipyard.

Successful launching of 4th Ship of the series is a testimony of deep rooted defence and diplomatic Sino-Pak relations.

