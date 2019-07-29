Launching ceremony of 'Alao' by young poet Adeel Shakir from Holland arranged at Rawalpindi Arts Council

A launching ceremony of the book "Alao" by young poet Adeel Shakir from Holland was arranged here under auspices of literary organization 'Kasab-e-Kamal' in collaboration with Rawalpindi Arts Council (RAC)

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Jul, 2019 ) :A launching ceremony of the book "Alao" by young poet Adeel Shakir from Holland was arranged here under auspices of literary organization 'Kasab-e-Kamal' in collaboration with Rawalpindi Arts Council (RAC).

The ceremony was presided over by Prof Dr Munawar Hashmi. Senior poets Naseem-e-Sahar and Dr Farhat Abbas were chief guests while Irfan Sadiq, Shah Dil Shams, Javed Ahmed and Junaid Azar were guest of honor of the ceremony which was anchored by Tahir Baloch.

The speakers addressing on the occasion termed the book a good addition in urdu poetry.

They were off the view that Adil Shakir has prominent place in his contemporary poets.

The launching ceremony was followed by a poetry recital in which Saeed Raja, Aqeel Shah, Quratul Ain, Farkhanda Shamim, Abdul Qadir Tabban, Riffat Waheed and others recited their poetry and got thunder applause.

Chairman 'Kasab-e-Kamal' Mazhar Shahzad thanked distinguished guests.