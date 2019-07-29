UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Launching Ceremony Of 'Alao' By Young Poet Adeel Shakir From Holland Arranged At Rawalpindi Arts Council

Muhammad Irfan 22 seconds ago Mon 29th July 2019 | 06:05 PM

Launching ceremony of 'Alao' by young poet Adeel Shakir from Holland arranged at Rawalpindi Arts Council

A launching ceremony of the book "Alao" by young poet Adeel Shakir from Holland was arranged here under auspices of literary organization 'Kasab-e-Kamal' in collaboration with Rawalpindi Arts Council (RAC)

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Jul, 2019 ) :A launching ceremony of the book "Alao" by young poet Adeel Shakir from Holland was arranged here under auspices of literary organization 'Kasab-e-Kamal' in collaboration with Rawalpindi Arts Council (RAC).

The ceremony was presided over by Prof Dr Munawar Hashmi. Senior poets Naseem-e-Sahar and Dr Farhat Abbas were chief guests while Irfan Sadiq, Shah Dil Shams, Javed Ahmed and Junaid Azar were guest of honor of the ceremony which was anchored by Tahir Baloch.

The speakers addressing on the occasion termed the book a good addition in urdu poetry.

They were off the view that Adil Shakir has prominent place in his contemporary poets.

The launching ceremony was followed by a poetry recital in which Saeed Raja, Aqeel Shah, Quratul Ain, Farkhanda Shamim, Abdul Qadir Tabban, Riffat Waheed and others recited their poetry and got thunder applause.

Chairman 'Kasab-e-Kamal' Mazhar Shahzad thanked distinguished guests.

Related Topics

Young Rawalpindi Netherlands From

Recent Stories

President commends Prime Minister for his successf ..

24 seconds ago

Secretary Sports Punjab visits under construction ..

26 seconds ago

15 shopkeepers penalized over encroachments in Koh ..

27 seconds ago

SBP Punjab inter division power lifting to get und ..

29 seconds ago

Rawalpindi Cantonment Board confiscates six truckl ..

17 minutes ago

ICC officially launches World Test Championship

17 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.