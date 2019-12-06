UrduPoint.com
Launching Ceremony Of Book 'Sada-e-Janan' Held

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 2 minutes ago Fri 06th December 2019 | 05:41 PM

Launching ceremony of book 'Sada-e-Janan' held

A launching ceremony of the book 'Sada-e-Janan' by Farzana Janan at Punjab Council of the Arts

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Dec, 2019 ) :A launching ceremony of the book 'Sada-e-Janan' by Farzana Janan at Punjab Council of the Arts.

The ceremony was presided over by senior poet and intellectual Prof Jamil Yousaf. Prominent poets Khawar Ejaz, Dr Maqsooda Hussain, Hassan Abbas Raza and Farida Yasmin were guests of honor.

The speakers threw light on the work and life of Farzana Janan and said that the poetry of Farzana Janan has been gradually getting maturity and has distinguished place among female poetesses.

Young singer Syeda Bushra sang the poetry of Farzana Janan and received thunder appreciation. Director Punjab Council of the Arts, Waqar Ahmed also congratulated Farzana Janan on the launching ceremony of book and thanked the distinguished guests.

