Launching Ceremony Of Book Titled "Suno Pyary Bety" On Wednesday

Tue 27th October 2020 | 05:17 PM

Launching ceremony of book titled

The launching ceremony of book titled "Suno Pyary Bety" will be held at Fatima Jinnah Park F-9 on Wednesday

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Oct, 2020 ) :The launching ceremony of book titled "Suno Pyary Bety" will be held at Fatima Jinnah Park F-9 on Wednesday.The chief guests will be Chairman Pakistan academy of Letters (PAL), Dr Yousuf Khushk, well known writer Kishwar Naheed and Rector Islamic University Dr Masoom Yaseen, an official told APP.

He said that the author of the book Zarina Alam Khan will preside over the ceremony.

Various writers, scholars and intellectuals would grace the ceremony, he stated.

More Stories From Pakistan

