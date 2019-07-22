Launching Ceremony Of Book "Zanjeer" By Arif Farhad Held At RAC

(@FahadShabbir)

Rawalpindi (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / Online - 22nd July, 2019) : A launching ceremony of the book "Zanjeer" by Arif Farhad was arranged under auspices of Rawalpindi Arts Council and Aalmi Adab academy.The ceremony was presided over by Prof Fateh Muhammad Malik and famous poet Aftikhar Arif was chief guest while CEO education Azam Kashif and Dr Arshad Mehmood Nashad were guests of honor.

Irfan Khani anchored the ceremony. The speakers were included among Bushra Saeed, Dr Imran Azfar, Prof Sher Ali and Ali Muhammad Farshi. The speakers threw light on the book and personality of Arif Farhad and termed the book a good addition in urdu literature.