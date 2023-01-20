Launching ceremony of Climate Change Gender Action Plan held

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Jan, 2023 ) :The provincial launching ceremony of the Climate Change Gender Action Plan was held at Planning and Development Department (P&DD) on Friday.

Shah Mahmood Khan, Secretary P&D graced the occasion as chief guest.

Representatives from different line departments and IUCN Pakistan officials attended the launch ceremony.

Speaking on the occasion, Secretary Planning and Development Department lauded the historic initiatives pertaining to the National Climate Change Gender Action Plan and the instrumental role of the Planning and Development Department where dedicated sections are working on Gender Mainstreaming and Climate Change.