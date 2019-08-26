UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Launching Ceremony Of Economic Forum On August 29

Muhammad Irfan 31 seconds ago Mon 26th August 2019 | 05:14 PM

Launching ceremony of Economic Forum on August 29

The United Nations Development Programme (UNDP) in partnership with Small & Medium Enterprises Development Authority (SMEDA), a subsidiary organization of the Ministry of Industries and Production is formally launching the formation of Economic Cooperation and Development Forum (ECDF) in the newly merged districts (NMDs) of erstwhile FATA on upcoming Thursday (August 29, 2019), said a press release issued here on Monday

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Aug, 2019 ) :The United Nations Development Programme (UNDP) in partnership with Small & Medium Enterprises Development Authority (SMEDA), a subsidiary organization of the Ministry of Industries and Production is formally launching the formation of Economic Cooperation and Development Forum (ECDF) in the newly merged districts (NMDs) of erstwhile FATA on upcoming Thursday (August 29, 2019), said a press release issued here on Monday.

The Special Assistant to KP CM on Industries and Commerce, Abdul Karim Khan will be Chief Guest at the launching ceremony. Beside, the Chief Executive Officer (CEO) SMEDA, Faud Hasham Rabbani, General Manager Out-Reach (GMOR), Javed Iqbal Khattak, Provincial Chief (PC) SMEDA Rashid Aman, presidents of various chambers of commerce and prominent experts from private sector will also participate in the event.

The overall objective of the forum is to facilitate collaboration and partnership between different institutions/organizations and to reflect on ways to enhance investment of private sector companies (businesses and financial institutions) into the tribal districts of KP. It will comprise of 40 experts on economic development and private sector investment including representatives from the government, the business community, banks and micro-finance institutions, think-tanks, policy makers, academia as well as develop partners.

The forum will provide a platform to explore avenues to facilitate private sector investment leading to sustainable economic growth in these areas.

Related Topics

Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Business FATA Chambers Of Commerce Rashid August 2019 Undp Commerce Event From Government

Recent Stories

Fakhar Imam urges UNSC permanent members for playi ..

27 seconds ago

Islamabad Police held 11 outlaws

29 seconds ago

Syrian ambassador, Qadri discuss matters of mutual ..

30 seconds ago

Ex-Test cricketer Saleem Jaffer joined High Perfor ..

34 seconds ago

Deputy Mayor Sukkur for provision of water in Muha ..

5 minutes ago

DC directs for security arrangements in Muharram

5 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.