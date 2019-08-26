Launching ceremony of Economic Forum on August 29

The United Nations Development Programme (UNDP) in partnership with Small & Medium Enterprises Development Authority (SMEDA), a subsidiary organization of the Ministry of Industries and Production is formally launching the formation of Economic Cooperation and Development Forum (ECDF) in the newly merged districts (NMDs) of erstwhile FATA on upcoming Thursday (August 29, 2019), said a press release issued here on Monday

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Aug, 2019 ) :The United Nations Development Programme (UNDP) in partnership with Small & Medium Enterprises Development Authority (SMEDA), a subsidiary organization of the Ministry of Industries and Production is formally launching the formation of Economic Cooperation and Development Forum (ECDF) in the newly merged districts (NMDs) of erstwhile FATA on upcoming Thursday (August 29, 2019), said a press release issued here on Monday.

The Special Assistant to KP CM on Industries and Commerce, Abdul Karim Khan will be Chief Guest at the launching ceremony. Beside, the Chief Executive Officer (CEO) SMEDA, Faud Hasham Rabbani, General Manager Out-Reach (GMOR), Javed Iqbal Khattak, Provincial Chief (PC) SMEDA Rashid Aman, presidents of various chambers of commerce and prominent experts from private sector will also participate in the event.

The overall objective of the forum is to facilitate collaboration and partnership between different institutions/organizations and to reflect on ways to enhance investment of private sector companies (businesses and financial institutions) into the tribal districts of KP. It will comprise of 40 experts on economic development and private sector investment including representatives from the government, the business community, banks and micro-finance institutions, think-tanks, policy makers, academia as well as develop partners.

The forum will provide a platform to explore avenues to facilitate private sector investment leading to sustainable economic growth in these areas.