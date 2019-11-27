UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Launching Ceremony Of Indigenously Designed Fast Attack Craft (Missile) – 4 Being Built For Pakistan Navy Held At Karachi Shipyard & Engineering Works

Umer Jamshaid 5 minutes ago Wed 27th November 2019 | 05:55 PM

Launching Ceremony Of Indigenously Designed Fast Attack Craft (Missile) – 4 Being Built For Pakistan Navy Held At Karachi Shipyard & Engineering Works

Launching Ceremony of first indigenously designed Fast Attack Craft (Missile)/ FAC(M) - 4 being built for Pakistan Navy was held at Karachi Shipyard & Engineering Works (KS&EW)

Islamabad (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Nov, 2019) Launching Ceremony of first indigenously designed Fast Attack Craft (Missile)/ FAC(M) - 4 being built for Pakistan Navy was held at Karachi Shipyard & Engineering Works (KS&EW). Federal Minister for Defence Production (MoDP), MohtarmaZobaida Jalal graced the occasion as Chief Guest.

FAC (M) - 4 is a state of the art, multi mission vessel having length of 63 m and displacement of over 560 Tons. It is propelled by 04 shafts and has speed of 30 knots. It will be equipped with indigenously developed anti-ship missiles and sensors. The vessel has been indigenously designed by Maritime Technologies Complex (MTC).

Speaking at the occasion, the Chief Guest congratulated Pakistan Navy, MTC and KS&EW for this remarkable achievement towards the national goal of indigenization and self-reliance. She said that KS&EW is one of the few public sector industries which have made remarkable turnaround in the last decade and transformed into a sustainable profit generating entity of MoDP.

She added that in view of future economic growth of the country, ministry is vigorously pursuing establishment of new shipyards. She noted that this Missile Craft will effectively safeguard the sea frontiers of the country.

Earlier, Managing Director KS&EW, Rear Admiral AtherSaleemin his welcome address thanked MoDP and Pakistan Navy for their continued support. He further added that during recent years, KS&EW has completed various projects at par with international quality standards. As a result, Pakistan Navy has reposed its confidence in Karachi Shipyard by awarding construction contracts for MILGEM Class ships, HANGOR class submarines and Bollard Tugs. Construction of both Tugs has commenced while preparations for construction of MILGEM Class ships and HANGOR class submarines are progressing as per plan. He assured that KS&EW is committed to complete all these challenging projects on time, within allocated budget while meeting international quality standard.

The ceremony was attended by large number high ranking officials / dignitaries from federal and provisional governments, Pakistan Navy and KS&EW.

Related Topics

Karachi Attack Pakistan Navy Budget All From

Recent Stories

Emilia Clarke reveals lot of drinking during Shot ..

24 seconds ago

Ariana Grand shows off her hairs to fans

15 minutes ago

Mohammed bin Rashid waives outstanding home loans ..

16 minutes ago

Economic Situation not as good as believed: Mian Z ..

30 minutes ago

'London List' of Fugitive Russian Businesspersons ..

21 minutes ago

Malaysian Minister Warns IS May Relocate Base to S ..

21 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.