Launching Ceremony Of KP-Aspire Held

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published August 10, 2024 | 08:10 PM

Launching ceremony of KP-Aspire held

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Aug, 2024) KP-Aspire Khyber Pakhtunkhwa here on Saturday arranged its launching ceremony at the Institute of Management Sciences (IMS) to highlight purpose and objectives of the organization.

The ceremony was attended by Senator Musahid Hussain, Chairman KP Aspire, Muhammad Arbab Shehzad, Former Chairman Islamic Ideology Council, Dr. Qibla Ayaz, Former Chief Secretary, Saleem Khan and Chairperson Ombudsman Commission, Rakhshanda Naz.

Addressing the ceremony, Shehzad Arbab said that Aspire was a non-profitable research and advocacy platform working to present an impartial review of public policy.

He said the organization works under mentorship of professionals to conduct research and to impact decision making process and governance for benefits of masses.

Senator Mushahid Hussain said that organizations like Aspire could affect all sector of policy making and governance in a positive way by forwarding research oriented proposals and suggestions.

