UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Launching Ceremony Of Letters Of Administration, Succession Certificates To Be Held At PM Office

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 27 seconds ago Wed 20th January 2021 | 03:20 PM

Launching ceremony of letters of administration, succession certificates to be held at PM office

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Jan, 2021 ) :The launching Ceremony for issuance of Letters of Administration and Succession Certificates by NADRA will be held at the Prime Minister's Office on Thursday.

According to Law ministry spokesperson Farinamughal , Prime Minister Imran Khan right after assuming office entrusted the Law Minister to overhaul the legal system. People friendly law reforms were being considered crucial by the new government and the task was of utmost importance, she added. Federal Law Minister Dr. Muhammad Farogh Naseem worked assiduously on the assignment to draft bills that were beneficial to common man. The idea was to ensure justice through people friendly legislation. Process of drafting the legislation was completed within 75 days, long before the completion of 100 days deadline.

One of the most important pieces of legislation that was enacted in this regard was The Letters of Administration and Succession Certificates Act, 2020 (enacted in February 2020). The Act was crucial to address a common problem faced by the legal heirs of the deceased in the issuance of Letters of Administration and Succession Certificates.

Law Ministry has devised a mechanism to establish Succession Facilitation Units in collaboration with the National Database and Registration Authority (NADRA) for the issuance of Letters of Administration and Succession Certificates within 15 days of initiation of application by the legal heir/heirs of the deceased.

Prime Minister Imran Khan will inaugurate the initiative tomorrow (January 21) which would enable NADRA to use biometric authentication to issue Succession Certificates and Letters of Administration for the first time in Pakistan.

It normally took 2 to 7 years to get a simple Letter of Administration or Succession Certificate by the courts. Now it will take only 15 days. Previously all the legal heirs had to be physically present at the courts in Pakistan, now even if legal heirs are absent, the Letters of Administration and Succession Certificates will be issued. Furthermore, the NADRA Database being connected with all the foreign missions, Pakistanis or their legal heirs abroad will be able to get their Letters of Administration or Succession Certificates processed from abroad without the need of being physically present in Pakistan or appearing before the Pakistani Courts. This will save a lot of expense and time and will release a very onerous burden on the courts.

Related Topics

Pakistan Imran Khan Prime Minister National Database And Registration Authority (NADRA) Law Minister Man January February 2020 All From Government

Recent Stories

UAE announces 3,506 new COVID-19 cases, 3,746 reco ..

6 minutes ago

Shah Mahmood Qureshi says Pakistan desires to enga ..

17 minutes ago

Rasool Bux Palijo paid tributes through live portr ..

12 minutes ago

Broadsheet case again exposed corrupt mafia: Shibl ..

12 minutes ago

Output of LCVs falls 4.28% in five months

18 minutes ago

Khanewal takes lead in anti-polio drive results

18 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.