Launching Ceremony Of Pakistan Int'l Paragliding Cup Tomorrow

Faizan Hashmi 2 minutes ago Thu 04th July 2019 | 11:47 PM

Launching ceremony of Pakistan Int'l Paragliding Cup tomorrow

The launching ceremony of Pakistan International Paragliding Cup would be held here on Friday

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Jul, 2019 ) :The launching ceremony of Pakistan International Paragliding Cup would be held here on Friday.

Prime Minister Azad Jammu and Kashmir (AJK) Raja Farooq Haider Khan will be chief guest on the occasion along with the Cabinet members and stakeholders of AJ&K, said a press release issued here on Thursday.

Federal Ministers, diplomats and stakeholders from travel fraternity and hospitality industry will present on the occasion.

It may be mentioned here that Azad Jammu & Kashmir government will hold a five days Kashmir Festival in Muzaffarabad from September 27 to October 1, 2019.

This mega festival will be organized at the behest of the AJK department of Tourism and is aimed to draw approximately 100,000 overseas Pakistanis and Kashmiris from all across the globe.

The event key features include Paragliding, sky diving and aerial acrobatics including 150 international pilots from more than 50 countries with a lot of different activities.

The event will cater international and local delegations from around the globe.

The launching ceremony will be featuring the main aspects of the event.

There will be main astounding aspects of elevating the National Tourism on global horizon by projecting the country as one of the ultimate tourist destinations of the world.

That will be the main event of Kashmir Tourism and Cultural Festival which will augment to showcase the soft image of AJ&K across the globe.

