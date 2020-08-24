Launching Ceremony Of T-054 A/P Frigate For Pakistan Navy Held In China

UrduPoint.com
Umer Jamshaid 1 hour ago Mon 24th August 2020 | 11:44 AM

The launching ceremony of 1st ship of Type-054 Class Frigate constructed for Pakistan Navy, was held at Hudong Zhonghua Shipyard Shanghai, China

Islamabad (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th August, 2020) The launching ceremony of 1st ship of Type-054 Class Frigate constructed for Pakistan Navy, was held at Hudong Zhonghua Shipyard Shanghai, China. The ceremony was graced by Commodore Azfar Humayun (Chief Naval Overseer, China) as Chief Guest in presence of China Shipbuilding Trading Co, Ltd. (CSTC) Chairman, Mr. Li Hongtao.

The Launching event has been marked as major milestone in construction of state of the art Frigate for Pakistan Navy. The Type-054 Class, fitted with latest Surface, Subsurface, Anti-air weapons, Combat Management System and Sensors will be one of the technologically advanced surface platforms of Pakistan Navy Fleet.

This ships will significantly contribute in maintaining peace and security in our Area of Responsibility.

Earlier, addressing the ceremony, the Chief Guest termed the event as new chapter in Pakistan-China defense relationship. He also acknowledged the commitment & dedication of Hudong Zhonghua Shipyard, China and inexorable support provided by CSTC for continuity of programme despite Covid-19 pandemic.

The ceremony was attended by officials of Pakistan Navy and CSTC/ Hudong Shipyard.

