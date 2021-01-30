UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Launching Ceremony Of T-054 A/P Frigate For Pakistan Navy Held In China

Umer Jamshaid 5 minutes ago Sat 30th January 2021 | 12:41 PM

Launching Ceremony Of T-054 A/P Frigate For Pakistan Navy Held In China

The launching ceremony of 2nd ship of Type-054 Class Frigate constructed for Pakistan Navy, was held at Hudong Zhonghua Shipyard Shanghai, China. The ceremony was graced by Commodore Azfar Humayun (Chief Naval Overseer, China) as Chief Guest

Islamabad (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Jan, 2020) ​The launching ceremony of 2nd ship of Type-054 Class Frigate constructed for Pakistan Navy, was held at Hudong Zhonghua Shipyard Shanghai, China. The ceremony was graced by Commodore Azfar Humayun (Chief Naval Overseer, China) as Chief Guest.
While addressing the ceremony, CNO highlighted that induction of these warships will significantly enhance Pakistan’s maritime defence and deterrence capabilities. He also acknowledged the commitment, hard work and timely completion of this important milestone project by M/s CSTC and HZ Shipyard, Shanghai despite ongoing global pandemic.


Type-054 Frigates will be one of the most technologically advanced surface platforms of Pakistan Navy Fleet, fitted with latest surface, subsurface and anti-air weapon systems.

The ships will be fitted with a range of electronic warfare, air and surface surveillance and acoustic sensors integrated through state of the art Combat Management System. Pakistan Navy ordered four Type-054A/P Frigates in 2017. All the ships are being delivered as per planned schedule.
The occasion of launching ceremony also coincides with the completion of 70 years of Pak-China diplomatic relations built upon historic bonds of friendship and mutual trust. The ceremony was also attended by various high level Chinese officials including representatives of M/s China Shipbuilding Trading Company (CSTC) and HZ Shipyard.

Related Topics

Pakistan Navy China Company Shanghai 2017 All Weapon

Recent Stories

South African team fulfills cancer-patient boy’s ..

9 minutes ago

Two motorcycle lifters held, stolen bikes recovere ..

7 minutes ago

DEC directs for women's vote registration in Pesha ..

7 minutes ago

Very cold weather forecast for city

7 minutes ago

Russia, Iran Sign Deal on Production of Sputnik V ..

23 minutes ago

China launches 2nd Type 054A/P frigate for Pakista ..

36 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.