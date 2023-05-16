UrduPoint.com

Launching Of Awareness Campaign On New Law For Protection Of Healthcare

Umer Jamshaid Published May 16, 2023 | 06:10 PM

Launching of awareness campaign on new law for protection of healthcare

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th May, 2023 ) :The Sindh Health Department, SZABIST and the International Committee of the Red Cross (ICRC) have launched a campaign to create awareness about the right of way for ambulances and the recently passed Sindh Healthcare Service Providers and Facilities (Prevention of Violence and Damage to Property) Act 2021, targeted towards the protection of health care in Sindh.

Speaking at the launch event of the awareness campaign for the law, Sindh Health Minister Dr. Azra Fazal Pechuho said, "This Act is a major step towards achieving safer healthcare in Sindh and she expressed hope that it will deter violence and ensure uninterrupted healthcare services, said a statement on Tuesday.

She also urged people to give way to ambulances and prioritize their right of passage." The new Act, among other steps, seeks to ensure the protection and security of healthcare workers and institutions, prevent violence against healthcare personnel, patients, and their attendants, prevent damage or loss to property and equipment in healthcare facilities, and ensure uninterrupted provision of healthcare services.

Speaking at the occasion, Head of delegation for the ICRC in Pakistan Nicolas Lambert said, "This Act is a significant step towards preventing violence against healthcare in Sindh.

The ICRC is grateful for the commitment and partnership of the Sindh Health Department and SZABIST in this effort, and we will continue to work towards promoting safer healthcare in the country."Under the HCiD initiative, the ICRC has been working to make healthcare safer in Pakistan by promoting evidence-based initiatives in collaboration with diverse stakeholders including public health institutions, medical academia, healthcare authorities, and the Pakistan Red Crescent Society.

