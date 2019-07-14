Launching Of Book "GRAVITY OF EMOTIONS" At DUHS On July 15

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Jul, 2019 ) :The launching ceremony of book "GRAVITY OF EMOTIONS", by a student of Dow International Medical College will be held on July 15, at 11 a.m in Arag Auditorium here.

Chancellor of Dow University of Health Sciences Prof.

Dr.

Mohammed Saeed Quraishy and others are expected to attend the ceremony, said a statement on Sunday.

The English poetry book "GRAVITY OF EMOTIONS" is written by HaneenMoosa, 3rd year MBBS student, who is fond of writing since nine years of age.