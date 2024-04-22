Launching Of Book "Popatan Jahra Khwab" On April 25
Umer Jamshaid Published April 22, 2024 | 11:43 PM
Nasreen Noori Adabi Yadgaar Committee in collaboration with Bhitai Arts Council would hold a launching ceremony of the book ‘Popatan jahra Khwab’ written by poetess Nasreen Noori here in Mehran Arts Council latifabad on 25th April (Thursday)
HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Apr, 2024) Nasreen Noori Adabi Yadgaar Committee in collaboration with Bhitai Arts Council would hold a launching ceremony of the book ‘Popatan jahra Khwab’ written by poetess Nasreen Noori here in Mehran Arts Council latifabad on 25th April (Thursday).
General Secretary Nasreen Noori Adabi Yadgar Committee Farhana Rahu informed here on Monday that eminent intellectuals, writers and poets have consented to grace the impressive ceremony and express their views on the book.
She further said that awards and certificates will be given to personalities related to different segments of life.
Recent Stories
Record London close as oil prices drop on easing Middle East fears
TV tower in Kharkiv struck as Russia captured village
LCCI language courses from May 1
Governor for service oriented governance in Punjab
Survivors tell of panic at C.Africa river boat disaster
Enrolment campaign, awareness walk held in Lower Chitral
“Say no to plastic- yes to tress” campaign kicks off in Attock
'PML-N secures people's trust in by-polls'
Girl dies as pole falls in street
Pakistan, Iran for promoting bilateral trade ties, business activities at border ..
Two robbers jailed for 14 years in crude oil theft case
AJK observes World Earth Day with a call to action on plastic pollution
More Stories From Pakistan
-
Governor for service oriented governance in Punjab12 minutes ago
-
Enrolment campaign, awareness walk held in Lower Chitral5 minutes ago
-
“Say no to plastic- yes to tress” campaign kicks off in Attock5 minutes ago
-
'PML-N secures people's trust in by-polls'5 minutes ago
-
Girl dies as pole falls in street5 minutes ago
-
Pakistan, Iran for promoting bilateral trade ties, business activities at border areas11 minutes ago
-
Two robbers jailed for 14 years in crude oil theft case5 minutes ago
-
AC visits Saddar Zone to check notified price lists5 minutes ago
-
Drug peddler arrested in injured condition in encounter5 minutes ago
-
Pakistan keens to expand existing relations with Iran by promoting parliamentary, economic ties: NA ..5 minutes ago
-
IHC adjourns hearing on Pervaiz Elahi's shifting case till May 24 minutes ago
-
Suspect arrest in murder case of deaf, dumb young woman4 minutes ago