Launching Of Book "Popatan Jahra Khwab" On April 25

Umer Jamshaid Published April 22, 2024 | 11:43 PM

Launching of book "Popatan jahra Khwab" on April 25

Nasreen Noori Adabi Yadgaar Committee in collaboration with Bhitai Arts Council would hold a launching ceremony of the book ‘Popatan jahra Khwab’ written by poetess Nasreen Noori here in Mehran Arts Council latifabad on 25th April (Thursday)

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Apr, 2024) Nasreen Noori Adabi Yadgaar Committee in collaboration with Bhitai Arts Council would hold a launching ceremony of the book ‘Popatan jahra Khwab’ written by poetess Nasreen Noori here in Mehran Arts Council latifabad on 25th April (Thursday).

General Secretary Nasreen Noori Adabi Yadgar Committee Farhana Rahu informed here on Monday that eminent intellectuals, writers and poets have consented to grace the impressive ceremony and express their views on the book.

She further said that awards and certificates will be given to personalities related to different segments of life.

