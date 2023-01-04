Launching of COR network today to bring together top experts: PM

ISLAMABAD, Jan 4 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Jan, 2023 ) :Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif said that the Ministry of Planning and Reforms would launch the Champions of Reforms network on Wednesday to bring together top experts to serve the nation.

On Twitter, the prime minister said the professional Pakistanis were a pride of the country who had made their mark in various fields around the world.

"Today, on my instructions, Minister for Planning Ahsan Iqbal is launching 'Champions of Reforms' (COR) network (http://pc.gov.pk/web/cor). The COR network will serve as a platform to bring together top experts to serve the nation," he tweeted.

Prime Minister Shehbaz said that for the first time in Pakistan's history, "We are looking for practical ways to partner with our best talent and collectivise our efforts to resolve key challenges faced by the country."