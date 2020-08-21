Launching of Sehat Insaf Cards widely hailed in KP

(@FahadShabbir)

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Aug, 2020 ) :Politicians, civil society, economics experts and general public here Friday highly appreciated launching of Sehat Insaf Cards by the Prime Minister and termed it a historic step towards provision of free treatment facilities to over six million households of KP province.

Provincial Minister for Agriculture and Livestock, Mohibullah Khan while highly lauding launching of the Sehat Insaf Cards by the Prime Minister Imran Khan yesterday at Islamabad said that free healthcare services to over six million families in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa was a landmark decision of the PTI Government.

He said patients would now get best free treatment facilities in 250 top Government and private hospitals of the country.

The Minister said Prime Minister Imran Khan and Chief Minister KP Mahmood Khan have won the hearts and minds of people Khyber Pakhtunkhwa.

He said first the gift of BRT has been given to people of Khyber Pakthunkhwa on August 13 by the PTI Government and now free treatment facilities to patients of the province after a gap of eight days.

Misal Khan, a former Information Officer also welcomed the launching of Sehat Insaf Cards and declared it a significant step forward to make Pakistan a welfare state.

He said free treatment to over six million families initially in 250 Government and Private hospitals in KP was unprecedented in the country's history.

Each deserving family would get free treatment up to Rs one million under Sehat Insaf cards per year.

In first basic treatment category, up to Rs 200,000 free treatment would be provided to patients in cases of child delivery, broken legs and hands, prostates, hepatitis, blood presure and heart related ailments.

In second category, up to Rs400,000 treatment would be provided for bypass surgery, angioplasty, sugar, kidney, breast cancer and artificial limbs etc.

Whereas in the third category, patients of all types of cancers, kidney transplant, accidents, ICU and others critical ailments would get free treatment up to Rs 400,000.

In case of death of an admitted patient in the penal hospital, Rs 10,000 would be provided for burial rituals and Rs1000 for transport expenses in case of a child birth in hospital.

Every citizen would get these health facilities through Computerized Identity Cards.

The Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Government would provide Rs 18 billion per year for this historic free treatment programme.

Economics expert, Sumbul Riaz has termed the sehat Insaf cards intiative was a positive step towards alleviation of poverty and healthy society.

Property dealer Khayam Khan, lecturer of urdu literature, Ehtisham Qaiser, special person with disability, Khurshid Khan and others have welcomed extension of sehat Insaf cards to entire Khyber Pakhtunkhwa and termed it a revolutionary step towards making Pakistan a welfare state.