MIRPUR (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Jul, 2021 ) July 03 (APP):Vice Chancellor Prof Dr Muhammad Kaleem Abbasi of the University of Azad Jammu and Kashmir (AJ&K) on Saturday said that launching of six new departments and diploma programmes in the varsity would fulfill regions' demands and requirements of the time.

He gave go-ahead for implementation of the projects from the new academic session.

The Vice-Chancellor said the new disciplines would include Artificial Intelligence, Tourism and Hospitality, Political Science, Environmental Sciences, and Arabic.

The decision to launch new programs was taken at the Academic Council meeting chaired by Vice-Chancellor Professor Dr Muhammad Kaleem Abbasi and held the other day at the City Campus of the University.

Commenting on the new departments and programmes in the Council meeting, Vice-Chancellor Dr.

Muhammad Kaleem Abbasi said that the new programs are being launched keeping in view the demands and needs of the region, and the requirements of the time.

The Vice-Chancellor further said that he would approach the Pakistan Science Foundation for funding to establish the biotechnology department on a solid footing.

The Academic Council meeting was attended by the Registrar of the University, Ayesha Sohail, Dean Faculty of Engineering Prof. Dr. Muhammad Qayyum Khan, Dean Faculty of Health Sciences Dr. Bashir-ur-Rehman Kanth, Dean Faculty of Sciences Prof. Dr. Ghulam Murtaza, Prof. Dr. Nadeem Haider Bukhari, Dean Faculty of Humanities and Social Sciences, Prof Dr Haroon Al-Rasheed and Chairmen and heads of the departments.