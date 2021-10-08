UrduPoint.com

Launching Of "Taqseem Se Taqseem Tak" Authored By Naheed Sultan Mirza Held At Arts Council

Launching of "Taqseem se Taqseem Tak" authored by Naheed Sultan Mirza held at Arts Council

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Oct, 2021 ) :The Arts Council of Pakistan Karachi Friday organized the book launching ceremony of "Taqseem se Taqseem Tak" at the Haseena Moin Hall here.

Shabbar Zaidi, Iqbal Lateef, Ikhlaq Ahmed, Saira Ghulam Nabi, Ahmed Imtiaz expressed their views on the occasion while the event was presided by Prof. Sehar Ansari, sad a statement.

Author Naheed Sultan Mirza, while expressing her views said that psychologists say that dreams have a deep connection with human beings, sometimes human beings get interpretation and sometimes destruction, fiction writing is also one of my dreams. This novel is the story of a tragedy connected to our city Karachi.

Concluding the event author Naheed paid gratitude to the attendees, speakers, and the president of Arts Council Mohammad Ahmed Shah.

The event was moderated by Khalid Moin.

