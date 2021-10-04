UrduPoint.com

Launching Of Web-based Systems To Develop Liaison Among Agencies In Emergency Situation

Umer Jamshaid 3 minutes ago Mon 04th October 2021 | 10:53 PM

Launching of web-based systems to develop liaison among agencies in emergency situation

Two web-based systems were launched on Monday to help the Provincial Disaster Management Authority (PDMA) Sindh to develop immediate liaison and reporting among different concerned agencies and district disaster management authorities across the province to respond during the emergency situations

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Oct, 2021 ) :Two web-based systems were launched on Monday to help the Provincial Disaster Management Authority (PDMA) Sindh to develop immediate liaison and reporting among different concerned agencies and district disaster management authorities across the province to respond during the emergency situations.

The launching of the systems were held in presence of Advisor to the Sindh Chief Minister on Rehabilitation and Relief, Haji Rasool Bakhish Chandio here at a hotel.

The systems are launched due to joint efforts of PDMA and Sindh education and Literacy Department (SELD) while it is supported by the World food Program.

Addressing the ceremony, the advisor said that this web-based system will enable PDMA to communicate with different concerned departments and agencies across the Sindh province in a timely manner during emergencies and we will also be able to complete the relief works as soon as possible.

He further said that different training programs to combat emergency like situation would also be started for school students to create awareness among them about emergencies. Besides, a safety training programs for the school teachers would also be included in this program, he added.

The PDMA and SELD are working closely with the WFP to train people to prevent accidents and emergency like situations.

Provincial Secretary Rehabilitation and Relief department Akhtar Inayat Bhargari, Secretary Education and Literacy Ghulam Akbar Leghari, DG PDMA Syed Salman Shah, Director Operations PDMA Syed Shujaat Hussain, Country Director for UN World Food Program Pakistan Chris Kay and others also attended the ceremony.

Related Topics

Sindh Pakistan Chief Minister World United Nations Education Hotel

Recent Stories

Etihad Airways to host global cabin crew recruitme ..

Etihad Airways to host global cabin crew recruitment drive as airline recovers f ..

26 minutes ago
 CEO of ADNOC receives ‘Energy Executive of the Y ..

CEO of ADNOC receives ‘Energy Executive of the Year&#039; Award

1 hour ago
 DPO for security audit of banks, financial institu ..

DPO for security audit of banks, financial institutions

3 minutes ago
 Travel agents delegation calls on Governor

Travel agents delegation calls on Governor

3 minutes ago
 Commissioner directs to complete all arrangements ..

Commissioner directs to complete all arrangements for groundbreaking ceremony of ..

3 minutes ago
 US Should Deal With Domestic Tax Havens Instead of ..

US Should Deal With Domestic Tax Havens Instead of Those in Other Countries - EU ..

45 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.