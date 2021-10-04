Launching of web-based systems to develop liaison among agencies in emergency situation

Two web-based systems were launched on Monday to help the Provincial Disaster Management Authority (PDMA) Sindh to develop immediate liaison and reporting among different concerned agencies and district disaster management authorities across the province to respond during the emergency situations

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Oct, 2021 ) :Two web-based systems were launched on Monday to help the Provincial Disaster Management Authority (PDMA) Sindh to develop immediate liaison and reporting among different concerned agencies and district disaster management authorities across the province to respond during the emergency situations.

The launching of the systems were held in presence of Advisor to the Sindh Chief Minister on Rehabilitation and Relief, Haji Rasool Bakhish Chandio here at a hotel.

The systems are launched due to joint efforts of PDMA and Sindh education and Literacy Department (SELD) while it is supported by the World food Program.

Addressing the ceremony, the advisor said that this web-based system will enable PDMA to communicate with different concerned departments and agencies across the Sindh province in a timely manner during emergencies and we will also be able to complete the relief works as soon as possible.

He further said that different training programs to combat emergency like situation would also be started for school students to create awareness among them about emergencies. Besides, a safety training programs for the school teachers would also be included in this program, he added.

The PDMA and SELD are working closely with the WFP to train people to prevent accidents and emergency like situations.

Provincial Secretary Rehabilitation and Relief department Akhtar Inayat Bhargari, Secretary Education and Literacy Ghulam Akbar Leghari, DG PDMA Syed Salman Shah, Director Operations PDMA Syed Shujaat Hussain, Country Director for UN World Food Program Pakistan Chris Kay and others also attended the ceremony.