UrduPoint.com

Launching Of Zubair Raj's Second Poetry Collection "Sada-e-Dil" Organized By Arts Council Of Pakistan Karachi Literary Committee (FICTION)

Umer Jamshaid 8 minutes ago Wed 24th November 2021 | 06:11 PM

Launching of Zubair Raj's second poetry collection "Sada-e-Dil" organized by Arts Council of Pakistan Karachi Literary Committee (FICTION)

Honorary Guest Engineer Muhammad Yameen while among those who spoke Saeed Khan and Sohail Ahmed were involved, the duties of arranging the ceremony were performed by Naghmana Sheikh. Hafiz Nisaar recited the Holy Quran while Naeem Qureshi presented hamd and naat

Karachi (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Nov, 2021) Arts Council of Pakistan Karachi Literary Committee (FICTION) organized Zubair raj's second poetry collection "Sadai Dil" launching at Hasina Moin Hall which was presided over by Prof.

Ouj.e.Kamal, Special Guest Haji Abdul Shakoor, Honorary Guest Engineer Muhammad Yameen while among those who spoke Saeed Khan and Sohail Ahmed were involved, the duties of arranging the ceremony were performed by Naghmana Sheikh.

Hafiz Nisaar recited the Holy Quran while Naeem Qureshi presented hamd and naat.
Prof. Ouj.e.Kamal said that Zubair Raj study is wide as well as observation is very deep, his book is a gift to us, his arrival is a breath of fresh air in the new generation.
Sohail Ahmed said that Zubair Raj is a very good poet we have to bring forward young and sincere people in our literature so that society can progress, he said that the poet is like a sep who absorbs a drop of water and make pearls, the poet stimulates lifeless words with his thinking and poetry so Zubair Raj has done the same thing.

I congratulate him.
Abdul Shakoor said that the poetry of "Sada-e-Dil" is a poem from the heart; he has reflected the society in his poetry.
Zubair Raj said that I am a common poet, you can guess better by reading a book about me, he also shared his poems with the audience.
Engineer Muhammad Yameen said that I was very happy to read his words, he said that the poet is not born, Zubair Raj also raised the name of the community through poetry which is commendable.
On this occasion, Afsar Saeed Khan read out the dissertation.

Related Topics

Karachi Pakistan Water Young Progress Same Reading Sohail Ahmed September From

Recent Stories

NAB chairman reviews progress on mega corruption c ..

NAB chairman reviews progress on mega corruption cases

2 minutes ago
 6th Thal Jeep Desert rally gets off ground on Thur ..

6th Thal Jeep Desert rally gets off ground on Thursday

2 minutes ago
 U.S. Embassy Partners with Pakistani Women’s Rig ..

U.S. Embassy Partners with Pakistani Women’s Rights Activist to Launch 16 Days ..

23 minutes ago
 Rawalpindi Cantonment Board resolves 11,104 compla ..

Rawalpindi Cantonment Board resolves 11,104 complaints

2 minutes ago
 Petition moved against Maryam Nawaz & Shahid Khaqa ..

Petition moved against Maryam Nawaz & Shahid Khaqan

2 minutes ago
 Minister urges young scientists to meet emerging c ..

Minister urges young scientists to meet emerging challenges of economic developm ..

2 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.