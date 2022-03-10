UrduPoint.com

Launching Viable Projects For Utilization Of Thar Coal Reserves In Best Interest Of Nation: Sindh Minister

Faizan Hashmi Published March 10, 2022 | 06:42 PM

Sindh Energy Minister, Imtiaz Ahmed Shaikh said that launching viable projects for utilization of Thar coal reserves is in the best interest of the nation and it is the top priority of government of Sindh

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Mar, 2022 ) :Sindh Energy Minister, Imtiaz Ahmed Shaikh said that launching viable projects for utilization of Thar coal reserves is in the best interest of the nation and it is the top priority of government of Sindh.

He expressed such views while chairing an important meeting of Sindh Coal Authority Board held here at the office of Sindh Energy Department on Thursday.

The meeting was attended by Sindh Assembly members Qasim Siraj Soomro, Surender Valasai, Secretary Energy Sindh Abu Bakar Madani, Director General Sindh Coal Authority and other senior officials.

To achieve this goal, the concerned officers should use their best abilities to make these projects a success, he urged.

DG Coal Authority Sindh, Mushtaq Ahmed Soomro and other members of the board also attended the board meeting.

The DG Coal Authority gave a detailed briefing on the proposed plans to convert coal into gas, liquids and fertilizers at Tharparkar.

The meeting also presented a progress report on the proposals for laying a railway line and linking it to the nearest national railway link to extract Thar coal and transport it to other parts of the province and the country.

>