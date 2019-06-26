UrduPoint.com
Launderers United In APC To Seek NRO: Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Leader Babar Awan

Muhammad Irfan 4 minutes ago Wed 26th June 2019 | 03:47 PM

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Jun, 2019 ) :Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) leader Babar Awan on Wednesday said that all the launderers had united in All Parties Conference (APC) to seek National Reconciliation Ordinance (NRO).

Talking to media persons outside the Parliament House, Babar Awan said that the opposition would never render resignations from the National Assembly.

During the meeting with Prime Minister Imran Khan, PTI leader said that he had informed him about the APC of looters but there was good news for the supporters of the government.

Babar Awan said that if the purpose of APC was end to price hike or take the country forward on the road to progress and prosperity, then it was good and if the purpose was personal interest then the government was not afraid of APC.

To a question about the cricket match of Pakistani team against New Zealand, he expressed the hope that national cricket team would win match against New Zealand as per expectations of the nation.

Babar Awan said in 1992 Pakistani cricket team had won the world cup under the leadership of Prime Minister Imran Khan.

