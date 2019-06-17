UrduPoint.com
Laundry: A Significant Majority Of Pakistanis (80%) Use Detergent To Wash Their Formal Clothes; Fewer Use It For Casual Clothes

Mon 17th June 2019 | 11:43 AM

Laundry: A significant majority of Pakistanis (80%) use detergent to wash their formal clothes; fewer use it for casual clothes

According to a Gilani Research Foundation Survey carried out by Gallup & Gilani Pakistan, a significant majority of Pakistanis (80%) use detergent to wash their formal clothes; fewer use it for casual clothes

Islamabad (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Jun, 2019) According to a Gilani Research Foundation Survey carried out by Gallup & Gilani Pakistan, a significant majority of Pakistanis (80%) use detergent to wash their formal clothes; fewer use it for casual clothes.

A nationally representative sample of men and women from across the four provinces was asked, “What does your family use to wash formal clothes?” In response, 80% said detergent, 17% said soap and 3% said other. Respondents were further asked, “What does your family use to wash casual clothes?” In response, 72% said detergent, 27% said soap and 1% said other.

