Laundry: A significant majority of Pakistanis (80%) use detergent to wash their formal clothes; fewer use it for casual clothes

According to a Gilani Research Foundation Survey carried out by Gallup & Gilani Pakistan, a significant majority of Pakistanis (80%) use detergent to wash their formal clothes; fewer use it for casual clothes

Islamabad (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Jun, 2019) According to a Gilani Research Foundation Survey carried out by Gallup & Gilani Pakistan, a significant majority of Pakistanis (80%) use detergent to wash their formal clothes; fewer use it for casual clothes.

A nationally representative sample of men and women from across the four provinces was asked, “What does your family use to wash formal clothes?” In response, 80% said detergent, 17% said soap and 3% said other. Respondents were further asked, “What does your family use to wash casual clothes?” In response, 72% said detergent, 27% said soap and 1% said other.