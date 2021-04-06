UrduPoint.com
Lavrov Arrives In Islamabad After India Visit

Muhammad Irfan 1 minute ago Tue 06th April 2021 | 07:37 PM

Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov arrived on Tuesday in the Pakistani capital of Islamabad on a working visit

ISLAMABAD (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 06th April, 2021) Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov arrived on Tuesday in the Pakistani capital of Islamabad on a working visit.

As a sign of special respect for the guest, Pakistani Foreign Minister Makhdoom Shah Mahmood Qureshi met the top Russian diplomat at the gangway.

"H.E.

Sergey Lavrov, the Minister of Foreign Affairs of the Russian Federation arrives in Islamabad for his official visit. Foreign Minister @SMQureshiPTI received his Russian counterpart," the Pakistani foreign ministry wrote on Twitter.

The Russian minister arrived in the Pakistani capital after paying an official visit to India. This is Lavrov's first visit to Pakistan since 2012.

