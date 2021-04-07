Lavrov Hopes Work on Construction of North-South Gas Pipeline in Pakistan to Begin Soon

Russia and Pakistan are discussing details of the agreement on the North - South Gas Pipeline Project from Karachi to Lahore and Moscow hopes that the work on the construction will begin soon, Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov said on Wednesda

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 07th April, 2021) Russia and Pakistan are discussing details of the agreement on the North - South Gas Pipeline Project from Karachi to Lahore and Moscow hopes that the work on the construction will begin soon, Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov said on Wednesday.

"We discussed the prospects for cooperation in the energy sector. The flagship project here is the North - South Gas Pipeline Project from Karachi to Lahore. We have a corresponding intergovernmental agreement of 2015. Now some issues are being clarified, which will be a part of the protocol to this agreement. I hope that it will be signed and we will be able to get to work quickly," Lavrov told reporters after a meeting with Pakistani Foreign Minister Makhdoom Shah Mahmood Qureshi .

According to the minister, as soon as the Pakistani side signs the protocol, it will be possible to start the implementation of the project.

Russian and Pakistan signed the agreement on the construction of the North-South gas pipeline in 2015. The project will be implemented by RT Global Resources, a subsidiary of Rostec state corporation, from the Russian side, and the Inter State Gas Systems (ISGS) from the Pakistani side. The pipeline is expected to have an annual capacity of up to 12.4 billion cubic meters (438 billion cubic feet) of gas.