Lavrov Says Kashmir Issue Needs to Be Settled at Bilateral Talks Between India, Pakistan

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 17th January, 2020) Russia advocates for the Kashmir issue to be resolved at bilateral talks between India and Pakistan, Russia's acting Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov said Friday.

"We always advocate for the Kashmir issue to be settled at direct talks between India and Pakistan in accordance with those declarations and agreements that the two countries concluded.

This is our position, when someone suggests that the Kashmir issue be discussed at UN institutions," Lavrov said at a an annual press conference.

Earlier on Friday, Russian Ambassador to India Nikolay Kudashev said he refused to join a group of foreign diplomats in their recent visit to India's Jammu and Kashmir to observe the steps being taken to normalize the situation there because Moscow never questioned India's policy toward the northern union territory. The diplomat said Russia never favored the idea of bringing the matter to the UN.