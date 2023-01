Lavrov to Hold Talks With Pakistani Counterpart in Moscow Jan 30- Russian Foreign Ministry

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 27th January, 2023) Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov will hold talks with Pakistani Foreign Minister Bilawal Bhutto Zardari in Moscow on January 30, Russian Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Maria Zakharova said on Friday.

"On January 30, Moscow will host talks between the head of the Russian Foreign Ministry and the Pakistani foreign minister," Zakharova told reporters.

The ministers will discuss bilateral relation, regional and international issues, the diplomat added.