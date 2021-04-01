Lavrov to Visit Pakistan From April 6-7 - Russian Foreign Ministry

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 01st April, 2021) Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov will visit Pakistan from April 6-7, Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Maria Zakharova said on Thursday.

"On April 6-7, Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov will pay a visit to the Islamic Republic of Pakistan," Zakharova said during a briefing.

Lavrov plans to discuss bilateral relations, including ways of strengthening cooperation in trade and counter-terrorism fields with his Pakistani counterpart.

"An in-depth exchange of views is planned on topical issues of the regional and international agenda with an emphasis on Afghan issues and interaction at multilateral platforms, including the UN and the SCO [the Shanghai Cooperation Organization]," Zakharova added.