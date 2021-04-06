(@FahadShabbir)

NEW DELHI (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 06th April, 2021) The upcoming visit of Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov to Pakistan will further deepen relations between the two countries and improve mutual understanding on regional and global issues, the Pakistani Ministry of Foreign Affairs said on Monday.

The Russian minister will pay a two-day visit to Pakistan on Tuesday. The agenda will include meetings with his Pakistani counterpart, Makhdoom Shah Mahmood Qureshi, Prime Minister Imran Khan and other senior officials.

"The visit of Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov will contribute to further deepening of the multifaceted bilateral relationship and enhancing mutual understanding on regional and global issues," the ministry said in a statement.

The ministry added that the foreign ministers will review the entire spectrum of Pakistani-Russian relations and ways to further broaden and deepen bilateral cooperation in various fields, as well as exchange views on regional and international issues.

The two countries enjoy friendly relations based on mutual respect, trust and understanding, the ministry said, adding that bilateral cooperation is broadening, covering a range of areas of common interest, including security, defense, and the Afghan peace process, among others.