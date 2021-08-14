Law admission test for Sindh students on Sept. 26

(@FahadShabbir)

The Higher Education Commission (HEC) on Saturday announced the Law Admission Test (LAT) for students from Sindh has been tentatively scheduled for September 26, 2021

It is pertinent to mention here that the regular LAT test was conducted on Sunday, August 8, 2021. However, due to the lockdown imposed in the province of Sindh to deal with the current wave of COVID pandemic, the test was postponed for candidates from Sindh till further notice, HEC in a statement said.

The LAT test is now tentatively scheduled for September 26, 2021 for students from Sindh. In order to facilitate all those students who missed the opportunity to register themselves for the test held earlier, the LAT test is being offered all over Pakistan alongside the test to be held in Sindh.

The registration portal, opened since August 12, 2021, will remain open until September 5, 2021.

It is to note that the candidates already registered from Sindh for the test onAugust 8, 2021 need not register again.