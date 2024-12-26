Law Adviser Hails Judgments Announced By Military Courts
Faizan Hashmi Published December 26, 2024 | 05:10 PM
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Dec, 2024) Adviser in the Ministry of Law and Justice Barrister Aqeel Malik has hailed judgments of the Military Courts in cases relating to the riots on May 9, 2023 and said that it will help the state establish its writ and send a strong message to miscreant.
In a short statement on social media outlet X, the Adviser appreciated the sentences of imprisonment and rigorous imprisonment ranging from two to ten years and said it is a decisive step towards upholding the rule of law and maintaining order.
The Adviser said accountability of the culprits of the May 9 incidents is a clear message. ‘Rule of law and ensuring dispensation of justice is the top priority of the state. The verdicts of the military courts fully enjoy confidence of the nation.
It shows that no hurdle is acceptable in provision of justice and national commitment in ensuring the rule of law is beyond any doubt’, the adviser said in his tweet.
It may be worth mentioning that sentences to almost 60 accused were announced under the Field General Court Martial in cases of attack on Jinnah House, the General Headquarter, Army Institute of Military History (AIMH) Rawalpindi, Punjab Regiment Centre Mardan, Headquarter Dir Scout, Timargara, Multan Cantt Check Post, Chakdara Fort, Dir, military Installation in Bannu cant, PAF Bas Mianwali, ISI office Faisalabad and other some places.
The Constitutional Bench of the Supreme Court of Pakistan has permitted the Military Courts to announced judgments in cases against civilian whose proceedings are already completed.
