Law And Justice Commission Of Pakistan (LJCP) To Hold Two-day Conference On Population

Umer Jamshaid Published July 03, 2023 | 09:52 PM

The Law and Justice Commission of Pakistan (LJCP) would hold a conference on the country's population on July 14 and 15

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Jul, 2023 ) :The Law and Justice Commission of Pakistan (LJCP) would hold a conference on the country's population on July 14 and 15.

The two-day conference would be held at the Supreme Court building.

Chief Justice Umar Ata Bandial would address the opening and closing sessions of the conference.

Other judges of the Supreme Court would participate in various sessions of the conference. Judges of the higher judiciary, international experts and diplomats would also attend the conference.

