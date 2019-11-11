Law and Justice Commission of Pakistan organizes workshop on International Commercial Arbitration

(@imziishan)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Nov, 2019 ) :The Law and Justice Commission of Pakistan (LJCP) on Monday organized one-day training workshop on International Commercial Arbitration for the judicial officers here in Federal Judicial academy (FJA).

The workshop was organized in collaboration with the University of Oxford which was attended by judicial officers from AJ&K also, said a press release.

The workshop started with recitation of the Holy Quran. The chief guest Justice Gulzar Ahmed, senior puisne judge Supreme Court of Pakistan highlighting the importance of the International Commercial Arbitration, said that it was an important area which requires focus and training of the judicial officers.

He hoped that in future this training workshop will play a key role in adjudication of disputes pertains to international commercial arbitration.

Justice Gulzar emphasized that this sort of important trainings be given to the judicial officers in future regularly including also subject such as gender rights, violence against women and children and data base use.

Dr. Livia Holden has launched the multilingual cross jurisdictional data base and gave the overview that the said data base created with the assistance of Europe expert team as well as Pakistan and Indonesia teams to empower both the legal profession and lay people to access law in all languages and across seventeen jurisdictions.

She hoped that trainees learned that the principles of international commercial arbitration are required priority in Pakistan and this new training which provided to them with the keys for successful learning. She wish for all participants that the University of Oxford and the LJCP may adopt this and other training packages collaboratively designed by the Euro Expert, cultural expertise for judicial education.

Professor Dr. Livia Holden remarked that this training one of the products of collaborated project in Indonesia and Pakistan about gender sensitization for judicial education funded by Global Challenges Research Fund-UK and fostered by Euro-Expert ERC funded project.

She further stated this training workshop was being organized for the judicial officers, to impart them training for adjudication of the International Commercial Arbitration.

She informed that we were launching CULTEXP multilingual cross jurisdictional data base which consists upon judgements delivered in seventeenth different countries.

Director General, FJA said that it is an honour for the FJA that LJCP and University of Oxford has selected this venue for the training workshop and feel great pleasure to be the host of the event.

He further extended his support that FJA is providing the all possible facilities to make the event successful; however, FJA is also committed for provision of any other need, if required.

Secretary, LJCP stated that this event has open a new avenue for the lawyers to practice and this is a time for the judicial officers, government departments and advocates to learn and must develop their skills in this area.

He stressed that curriculum of legal education was also required to be amended by introducing of International Commercial Arbitration with the consultation of Pakistan Bar Council.

Joint Secretary Law & Justice Commission said that government ignored areas of litigation, so, there was dire need to introduce such areas for their awareness.

He informed that in near future it will be need of the judicial officers to adjudicate the International Commercial Disputes; therefore, this event will definitely assist them to effectively discharge their judicial responsibility.

After formal proceedings, Dr. Giorgio Fabio Colombo, University of Nagoya started first training session.

Afterwards the judicial officers were divided into three groups and discussed the case study and interaction between arbitration and courts.