Open Menu

Law And Order Firmly Established In Mirpur, AJK: DC

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published June 11, 2024 | 09:20 PM

Law and order firmly established in Mirpur, AJK: DC

MIRPUR (AJK) , (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point news - 11th Jun, 2024) Deputy Commissioner (DC) Mirpur Yasir Riaz on Tuesday said that the district administration was determined to protect the lives and property of citizens under the direction of Azad Jammu and Kashmir Prime Minister Chaudhry Anwar ul Haque.

He said this while meeting a delegation of journalists led by former Presidents of the Kashmir Press Club Mirpur, Syed Abid Hussain Shah and senior journalists Altaf Hameed Rao, Hafiz Maqsood, former Member of the board of Governors of the Press Foundation, Arshad Mehmood Butt and Sajjad Jaral, former General Secretary Raja Sohrab Khan.

According to DC Office, the journalists apprised the deputy commissioner of the rising civic problems in the local area particularly the issue of price hikes by mafia-backed shopkeepers.

In response, Yasir Riaz assured that all resources are being utilized to control the prices and ensure the sale of food items at subsidized rates in accordance with standard and hygiene rules.

The deputy commissioner informed that special magistrate-led teams are conducting daily checks to monitor the price control measures, and those found overcharging are being fined.

Additionally, surprise checks are being carried out at the entry points of the district to prevent the entry and sale of substandard and adulterated milk from outside the district.

Riaz emphasized that the district administration is fully committed to addressing the concerns of the citizens and maintaining a stable law and order situation in Mirpur, AJK.

APP/ahr/378

Related Topics

Pakistan Prime Minister Law And Order Sale Price Mirpur Arshad Mehmood Azad Jammu And Kashmir All From

Recent Stories

The Only 45W Charging Smartphone Under PKR 35K: re ..

The Only 45W Charging Smartphone Under PKR 35K: realme C63

2 hours ago
 ICC T20 World Cup 2024: Pakistan opt to bowl first ..

ICC T20 World Cup 2024: Pakistan opt to bowl first against Canada

2 hours ago
 Imran Khan agreed to engage in dialogue with govt: ..

Imran Khan agreed to engage in dialogue with govt: Barrister Gohar

3 hours ago
 The decision of the Ministry of Interior not to pr ..

The decision of the Ministry of Interior not to provide passports to those who s ..

3 hours ago
 Seamless Switch: The Infinix GT 20 Pro Transforms ..

Seamless Switch: The Infinix GT 20 Pro Transforms Your Work and Gaming Experienc ..

3 hours ago
 No option for Pakistan instead of going to IMF: Fi ..

No option for Pakistan instead of going to IMF: Finance Minister

3 hours ago
Eleven terrorists killed in IBO in Lakki Marwat: I ..

Eleven terrorists killed in IBO in Lakki Marwat: ISPR

5 hours ago
 Ishaq Dar in Amman to attend high-level conference ..

Ishaq Dar in Amman to attend high-level conference on Gaza

10 hours ago
 ICC T20 World Cup 2024: Pakistan to play crucial m ..

ICC T20 World Cup 2024: Pakistan to play crucial match against Canada

10 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 11 June 2024

12 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 11 June 2024

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 11 June 2024

13 hours ago
 EU vote strengthens von der Leyen bid to keep top ..

EU vote strengthens von der Leyen bid to keep top job

22 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan