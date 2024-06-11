Law And Order Firmly Established In Mirpur, AJK: DC
Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published June 11, 2024 | 09:20 PM
MIRPUR (AJK) , (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point news - 11th Jun, 2024) Deputy Commissioner (DC) Mirpur Yasir Riaz on Tuesday said that the district administration was determined to protect the lives and property of citizens under the direction of Azad Jammu and Kashmir Prime Minister Chaudhry Anwar ul Haque.
He said this while meeting a delegation of journalists led by former Presidents of the Kashmir Press Club Mirpur, Syed Abid Hussain Shah and senior journalists Altaf Hameed Rao, Hafiz Maqsood, former Member of the board of Governors of the Press Foundation, Arshad Mehmood Butt and Sajjad Jaral, former General Secretary Raja Sohrab Khan.
According to DC Office, the journalists apprised the deputy commissioner of the rising civic problems in the local area particularly the issue of price hikes by mafia-backed shopkeepers.
In response, Yasir Riaz assured that all resources are being utilized to control the prices and ensure the sale of food items at subsidized rates in accordance with standard and hygiene rules.
The deputy commissioner informed that special magistrate-led teams are conducting daily checks to monitor the price control measures, and those found overcharging are being fined.
Additionally, surprise checks are being carried out at the entry points of the district to prevent the entry and sale of substandard and adulterated milk from outside the district.
Riaz emphasized that the district administration is fully committed to addressing the concerns of the citizens and maintaining a stable law and order situation in Mirpur, AJK.
