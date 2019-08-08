Law and order restored in Sindh due to sacrifices of police: AIG

The Additional Inspector General of Police (AIGP) Hyderabad region, Waliullah Dal has said law and order had been restored in the province due to sacrifices of jawans and officers of Sindh Police who laid down their lives to save future of the nation

He was addressing the passing out parade of 13th batch of lower school course certificate here in Shaheed Abdul Aziz Bullo Recruitment Training centre, Ganjo Takar on Thursday.

He said better law and order situation in Hyderabad region was due to active and efficient role of Sindh Police and all available resource would be utilized to provide safety and security to the people.

He said, Sindh Police was being strengthened on modern lines and officers and jawans would be provided state of the art training to make them capable to face with the criminals and terrorists.

He praised the role of Police during recently occurred rains where Police officials were being seen busy in relief and rescue operation in the city.

He said different courses in police would enhance professional capabilities of police officials so that they could deliver their services efficiently.

'We are proud of our martyrs who had sacrificed their lives for maintenance of law and order in Sindh', AIG said and stressed upon officials of Police department to become iron wall in front of criminals and anti state elements.

The passing out parade ceremony was attended among others by Senator Mola Bux Chandio, the Deputy Inspector General of Police, Training Sindh, Shoukat Abass, SSP Hyderabad Sarfraz Nawaz Shaikh and family members of the Police officials who had completed lower school course.