Law and order situation in Islamabad, police efforts to curb coronavirus reviewed

Islamabad Police Chief on Tuesday reviewed the efforts of the force to maintain law and order and curb spread of coronavirus by ensuring implementation on the directions of the government

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Apr, 2020 ) :Islamabad Police Chief on Tuesday reviewed the efforts of the force to maintain law and order and curb spread of coronavirus by ensuring implementation on the directions of the government.

A meeting presided over by Inspector General of Police (IGP) Islamabad Muhammad Aamir Zulfiqar reviewed the overall policing efforts in the city and discussed the future strategy in combating various challenges. The meeting was attended among others by DIG (Operations) Waqar Uddin Syed, SSP (Traffic), SP (Investigation), Zonal SPs, Additional SP Islamabad and DSP CIA.

The IGP appreciated the efforts of Operational Division police, headed by DIG (Operations) Waqar Uddin Syed, in creating awareness among citizens against coronavirus and ensuring effective action against criminal elements along with.

The IGP directed to accelerate overall efforts for effective policing and involve community in various police related affairs. He stressed for decent attitude with citizens and follow the policy of `Phele Salam � Phir Kalam'.

The successful policing is not possible without cooperation of community members and they should be taken into confidence regarding efforts against crime as well as anti-social elements, he added.

Islamabad police chief directed to complete inquiry against the suspended police officials including Station House Officers (SHOs) at earliest and to take strict disciplinary action against them if found involved in corruption.

He asked to cordon off various points after 10 pm on daily basis and conduct strict checking there. The IGP asked DIG (Operations) to monitor all policing measures in this regard and also ensure investigation of cases on merit.

Mr. Aamir Zulfiqar assigned task to SP (Investigation) for effective action against car thieves. It was also decided that all SPs would supervise and ensure effective checking in their respective areas through erecting mobile pickets in various timings.