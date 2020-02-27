Law and order situation is good in Astore: DC

Deputy Commissioner Astore Azimullah khan Thursday said the internal law and order situation of the district was very good

ASTORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Feb, 2020 ) :Deputy Commissioner Astore Azimullah khan Thursday said the internal law and order situation of the district was very good.

Talking to media he said the matters were going very smooth, weather has become pleasant and the situation of light was also better.

He said all the contractors of different developmental projects were instructed to expedite and complete their work in time.

DC said schools will be open on 12 march but the educational staffs were working and performing their duties honestly.