Law and order situation reviewed

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Jan, 2022 ) :Deputy Inspector General (DIG) district South Sharjeel Kharal on Thursday chaired a meeting to review law and order situation.

He directed the officials concerned to pursue a concerted strategy for taking action against the accused involved in street crimes.

He directed to compile a list of the accused who were released on bail or freed from the jail in last year and the statistics of the recent street crime incidents be compared, in this regard.

He further said that joint teams of investigation and operation should be formed which would use modern technology and focus only on technical basis and work against street crimes.

The SSP District South, SSP Investigation South, SP Clifton, ASP Darakhshan DSP Clifton were also present in the meeting.