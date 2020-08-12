UrduPoint.com
Law And Order Situation Reviewed

Faizan Hashmi 1 hour ago Wed 12th August 2020 | 05:40 PM

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Aug, 2020 ) :Punjab Minister for Law, Parliamentary Affairs and Social Welfare Raja Basharat on Wednesday said that the Punjab government was taking action against elements who spread religious hatred on social media.

The religious scholars and public should bring such objectionable content in the notice of local district administration if seen on social media.

He was presiding over a meeting of the Cabinet Committee on Law and Order to review law and order situation in Sahiwal Division at the Civil Secretariat.

Provincial sports Minister Taimur Ahmad Khan, Additional Chief Secretary Home Momin Agha, IG Punjab Shoaib Dastgir, Additional IG Special Branch and concerned officers were also present.

The commissioner of Sahiwal division, deputy commissioners, DPOs, members of District Peace Committees and scholars of all schools of thought participated through video link.

The meeting was briefed on the security plan of Muharram for Sahiwal Division while the Ulema and members of District Peace Committees were consulted and suggestions were sought.

He said the Cabinet Committee on Law and Order would also visit the province to monitor the situation.

Raja Basharat urged the participants to strictly implement the agreed security plan and Corona SOPsdespite the fact that the Covid 19 pandemic was going to be finished due to tremendous preventivemeasures taken by the government.

