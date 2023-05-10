Law and order situation under control in Balochsitan: Minister

QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th May, 2023 ) :Balochistan Home and Tribal Affairs Minister on Wednesday said that peaceful protest was a democratic right of every citizen, but no one would be allowed to damage national assets and public property.

"All institutions are on alert for the safety of the country and the people as law and order situation is under control in Balochistan," he said while talking to media persons.

He noted that "In view of the violent incidents in Balochistan, Section 144 has been implemented, lamenting that damage to government property and attack on officials is deplorable." Commenting on the prevailing political situation, the minister said the country could not afford anarchy, adding "we should wait for the court's decision.

" "Harming your country, institutions and property and attacking officials is not service but anti-nationalism," he added.

The minister said that he ordered an investigation into the violent incident in front of Askari Park.

During the last day's protest, some suspicious people have also been seen and pointed out, creating law and order.

However, he said that things were moving in right direction as traffic was flowing on all the highways connecting Balochistan with other provinces of the country.

"No one will be allowed to challenge the writ of the state under any circumstances," the minister warned.