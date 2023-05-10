UrduPoint.com

Law And Order Situation Under Control In Balochsitan: Minister

Muhammad Irfan Published May 10, 2023 | 04:40 PM

Law and order situation under control in Balochsitan: Minister

QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th May, 2023 ) :Balochistan Home and Tribal Affairs Minister on Wednesday said that peaceful protest was a democratic right of every citizen, but no one would be allowed to damage national assets and public property.

"All institutions are on alert for the safety of the country and the people as law and order situation is under control in Balochistan," he said while talking to media persons.

He noted that "In view of the violent incidents in Balochistan, Section 144 has been implemented, lamenting that damage to government property and attack on officials is deplorable." Commenting on the prevailing political situation, the minister said the country could not afford anarchy, adding "we should wait for the court's decision.

" "Harming your country, institutions and property and attacking officials is not service but anti-nationalism," he added.

The minister said that he ordered an investigation into the violent incident in front of Askari Park.

During the last day's protest, some suspicious people have also been seen and pointed out, creating law and order.

However, he said that things were moving in right direction as traffic was flowing on all the highways connecting Balochistan with other provinces of the country.

"No one will be allowed to challenge the writ of the state under any circumstances," the minister warned.

Related Topics

Attack Balochistan Protest Law And Order Traffic Alert Media All Government Court

Recent Stories

ADNOC and Baker Hughes collaborate to advance Hydr ..

ADNOC and Baker Hughes collaborate to advance Hydrogen Technology Innovation

4 minutes ago
 UAE leads international, Arab rankings in attracti ..

UAE leads international, Arab rankings in attracting investments: Secretary-Gene ..

18 minutes ago
 AlNeyadi to host live call for students in Mauriti ..

AlNeyadi to host live call for students in Mauritius from International Space St ..

19 minutes ago
 Hamdan bin Mohammed appoints new heads of Economic ..

Hamdan bin Mohammed appoints new heads of Economic Development Corporation and B ..

34 minutes ago
 PTI Chairman Imran Khan indicted in Thoshakhana ca ..

PTI Chairman Imran Khan indicted in Thoshakhana case

1 hour ago
 Punjab govt seeks armyâ€™s help to maintain law an ..

Punjab govt seeks armyâ€™s help to maintain law and order situation

2 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.