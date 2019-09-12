Law breaker arrested after viral video of traffic rules violation

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Sep, 2019 ) :A man was arrested by District South Traffic police for over speeding in the opposite direction on main Shahrah-e-Faisal whose video went viral on social media here on Thursday.

Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP) Traffic South Assad Malhi said the accused was identified as Akber Badshah.

The police had recovered the vehicle from the accused and registered a case against him as per law, he said.

Sindh police chief Dr. Kaleem Imam while appreciating the performance of SSP Traffic South had assured that the accused would be punished for violating of traffic rules.