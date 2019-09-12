UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Law Breaker Arrested After Viral Video Of Traffic Rules Violation

Faizan Hashmi 5 minutes ago Thu 12th September 2019 | 08:10 PM

Law breaker arrested after viral video of traffic rules violation

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Sep, 2019 ) :A man was arrested by District South Traffic police for over speeding in the opposite direction on main Shahrah-e-Faisal whose video went viral on social media here on Thursday.

Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP) Traffic South Assad Malhi said the accused was identified as Akber Badshah.

The police had recovered the vehicle from the accused and registered a case against him as per law, he said.

Sindh police chief Dr. Kaleem Imam while appreciating the performance of SSP Traffic South had assured that the accused would be punished for violating of traffic rules.

Related Topics

Police Social Media Vehicle Traffic Man From

Recent Stories

RAK Ruler receives Indian Ambassador

2 hours ago

UAE climate change council reviews nation&#039;s e ..

2 hours ago

OPEC keeps current output cuts till December, unde ..

3 hours ago

Coal phase-out is a real challenge: German energy ..

3 hours ago

CUVAS signs MoU with Houbara Foundation (HFIP) to ..

3 hours ago

Australian Leader to Skip UN Climate Summit Possib ..

3 hours ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.