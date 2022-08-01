Law committee recommends to pass National Accountability Bill, 2022

The National Assembly (NA) Standing Committee on Law and Justice on Monday recommended "The National Accountability (Second Amendment) Bill, 2022 (Government Bill)."

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Aug, 2022 ) :The National Assembly (NA) Standing Committee on Law and Justice on Monday recommended "The National Accountability (Second Amendment) Bill, 2022 (Government Bill)." The Standing Committee on Law and Justice held here under the Chairmanship of Ch. Mehmood Bashir Virk.

The meeting started with a recitation from the Holy Quran.

At the very outset, the Committee extended its congratulations to the newly elected chairman and similarly the Chairman welcomed to new members of the Committee.

The Committee unanimously confirmed the Minutes of previous meetings and deferred agenda No. 2 till its next meeting.

The Committee considered the Bill "The National Accountability (Second Amendment) Bill, 2022 (Government Bill)" and after detailed deliberations unanimously recommended that the Bill may be passed by the Assembly.

The Committee considered the Bill "The Publication of Laws of Pakistan (Amendment) Bill,2022(Government Bill); and after detailed deliberations recommended that the Bill should be passed by the Assembly.

The Committee did not consider the Bill "The Constitution (Twenty-sixth Amendment) Bill,2022 (Government Bill); and deferred the same at the request of the Ministry.

Members/MNAs/Movers Usman Ibraheem, Ms. Mehnaz Akbar Aziz, Ms. Zahra Wadood Fatemi, Ms. Nafisa Shah, Ms. Aliya Kamran, Minister of State for Law and Justice, Secretary Ministry of Law and Justice, along with their staff attended the meeting.