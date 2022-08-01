UrduPoint.com

Law Committee Recommends To Pass National Accountability Bill, 2022

Faizan Hashmi Published August 01, 2022 | 08:16 PM

Law committee recommends to pass National Accountability Bill, 2022

The National Assembly (NA) Standing Committee on Law and Justice on Monday recommended "The National Accountability (Second Amendment) Bill, 2022 (Government Bill)."

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Aug, 2022 ) :The National Assembly (NA) Standing Committee on Law and Justice on Monday recommended "The National Accountability (Second Amendment) Bill, 2022 (Government Bill)." The Standing Committee on Law and Justice held here under the Chairmanship of Ch. Mehmood Bashir Virk.

The meeting started with a recitation from the Holy Quran.

At the very outset, the Committee extended its congratulations to the newly elected chairman and similarly the Chairman welcomed to new members of the Committee.

The Committee unanimously confirmed the Minutes of previous meetings and deferred agenda No. 2 till its next meeting.

The Committee considered the Bill "The National Accountability (Second Amendment) Bill, 2022 (Government Bill)" and after detailed deliberations unanimously recommended that the Bill may be passed by the Assembly.

The Committee considered the Bill "The Publication of Laws of Pakistan (Amendment) Bill,2022(Government Bill); and after detailed deliberations recommended that the Bill should be passed by the Assembly.

The Committee did not consider the Bill "The Constitution (Twenty-sixth Amendment) Bill,2022 (Government Bill); and deferred the same at the request of the Ministry.

Members/MNAs/Movers Usman Ibraheem, Ms. Mehnaz Akbar Aziz, Ms. Zahra Wadood Fatemi, Ms. Nafisa Shah, Ms. Aliya Kamran, Minister of State for Law and Justice, Secretary Ministry of Law and Justice, along with their staff attended the meeting.

Related Topics

Assembly Pakistan National Assembly Same May From Government

Recent Stories

Addl IGP for comprehensive crackdown against crimi ..

Addl IGP for comprehensive crackdown against criminals

2 minutes ago
 Commissioner listens to complaints in open public ..

Commissioner listens to complaints in open public court

3 minutes ago
 PM condoles with family of Shaheed Lt. Col. Laeeq ..

PM condoles with family of Shaheed Lt. Col. Laeeq Baig Mirza

3 minutes ago
 Pakistan will soon become polio-free: President Ro ..

Pakistan will soon become polio-free: President Rotary Int'l

3 minutes ago
 One held; stolen bike, sale money recovered

One held; stolen bike, sale money recovered

5 minutes ago
 KSA releases 2390, USA 426 prisoners: NA body appr ..

KSA releases 2390, USA 426 prisoners: NA body apprised

5 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.