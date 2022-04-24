UrduPoint.com

Law, Constitution Being Violated By PTI On CM's Oath-taking : Attaullah Tarar

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published April 24, 2022 | 12:48 AM

Deputy Secretary General Pakistan Muslim League Nawaz (PML-N) Attaullah Tarar on Saturday said that sheer violation of the law and the constitution was being committed by the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf in the process of oath-taking of the chief minister

He said orders of the Lahore High Court were also being violated in this regard as delaying tactics were being used by the PTI which had created a constitutional crisis in the province.

Addressing a press conference here, he said the PML-N had to approach the court for implementation on rules and the laws about election of chief minister and now for oath taking, however the PTI, which was holding constitutional posts, was not fulfilling its obligations on the matter.

He said there was no government in the province for the last two weeks due to irresponsible conduct of the outgoing government.

He said that the court had clearly directed to conduct oath taking of the CM without delay but the orders of the honourable court were also being violated which was a matter of concern.

Attaullah Tarar said the PTI should have set good traditions rather creating such hurdles in the formation of the government.

PML-N leader Malik Ahmed Khan, Awais Leghari and others were also present.

