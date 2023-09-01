Law Department de-notifies Moin-Uddin, Advocate on Record

(@FahadShabbir)

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Sep, 2023 ) :The KP Law, Parliamentary Affairs and Human Rights Department with the approval of Chief Minister Khyber Pakhtunkhwa de-notified Moin-Uddin Hamayun, Advocate on Record from his office with immediate effect, said a notification issued here on Friday.