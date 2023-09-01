Open Menu

Law Department De-notifies Moin-Uddin, Advocate On Record

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published September 01, 2023 | 08:25 PM

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Sep, 2023 ) :The KP Law, Parliamentary Affairs and Human Rights Department with the approval of Chief Minister Khyber Pakhtunkhwa de-notified Moin-Uddin Hamayun, Advocate on Record from his office with immediate effect, said a notification issued here on Friday.

